Boil Water Notice issued for Pritchard neighbourhood in West Kelowna

The city said the notice was issued due to an accidental water main break

A boil water notice has been issued for the Pritchard neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna said the boil water notice had to be issued due to a accidental water main break at a local construction site.

READ MORE: Third water quality/boil water advisory issued in less than month for West Kelowna residents

If impacted residents can’t boil their water, the city said they should use another water source to drink water, to brush their teeth and to wash fruits and vegetables.

The city said residents can also access free water at the city’s bulk filling station, which is located at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads in West Kelowna.

To remain up-to-date on the boil water advisory, you can visit the city’s website.

