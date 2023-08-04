Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood

Under a boil water notice residents must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more

A water quality advisory, issued May 10, for the Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates System, has been upgraded to a boil water notice.

A news release from the City of Kelowna states this is due to the presence of total coliform and E.coli at the Okanagan Lake intake.

Under a boil water notice, residents must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more.

An alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes can also be used.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

Customers can use the touch-free filling station for free during the boil water notice.

The city will inform residents via e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the notice.

READ MORE: Kelowna athlete battles icy water, hallucinations in swimming entirety of Okanagan Lake

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaDrinking water