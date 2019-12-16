Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

A boil water notice has been lifted for many Westside residents (file)

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) has removed a boil water notice for many residents on the westside of Okanagan Lake.

Westshore Estates water system users living between 500 to 578 on the westside of Mountain Drive and on Hillcrest Way no longer have to boil their water, according to the district.

The notice was issued last week as a precaution after a water line break occurred in the area.

The district helps to operate six different water systems for properties in various Central Okanagan neighborhoods.

To remain up-to-date on boil water notices in the Central Okanagan, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

