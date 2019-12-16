A boil water notice has been lifted for many Westside residents (file)

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

The Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) has removed a boil water notice for many residents on the westside of Okanagan Lake.

Westshore Estates water system users living between 500 to 578 on the westside of Mountain Drive and on Hillcrest Way no longer have to boil their water, according to the district.

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued for west side area of Okanagan Lake

The notice was issued last week as a precaution after a water line break occurred in the area.

The district helps to operate six different water systems for properties in various Central Okanagan neighborhoods.

To remain up-to-date on boil water notices in the Central Okanagan, you can visit the RDCO’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Just Posted

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

Counterfeit bills and electronics scam going around in Lake Country

Crime Stoppers and RCMP ask residents to be vigilant

New executive director named for Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan

Daniel Winer was named to the position on Dec. 16

Kelowna RCMP officer suspended after allegedly sexting assault victim

RCMP confirm investigation but hold back details

Two Okanagan players join Team Canada for Womens U18 World Championships

Anne Cherkowski and Sarah Paul will join the womens World Juniors team Dec. 26

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Hear the Music presents Vernon and Kelowna shows

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

LETTER: Utility rate increases will hurt those on fixed incomes

Summerland’s water, sewer and electrical rates will all increase in 2020

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

Morning Start: Where’s the sunniest place in Canada?

Your morning start for Monday, December 16th, 2019.

Most Read