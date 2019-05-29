Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country

Water quality has returned to satisfactory level following water main break

The District of Lake Country has rescinded the boil water notice for customers using the Okanagan Lake Distribution System.

The water has returned to a “Good” rating, satisfying the regulations of Interior Health. All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels have returned to normal following a water main break last Thursday.

The water main was struck while a construction crew was working on a development in the Glenmore Road and Mountview Road area.

READ MORE: Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

At least two cars were caught under debris that was washed down the hill near Voyager RV on Highway 97.

More than 2,500 properties were affected by the boil water notice in both the Lake Country district and in Kelowna’s norther boundary.

“We appreciate your co-operation during this emergency event,” utility superintendent Mike Mitchel said in a release.

Additional information can be found online at lakecountry.bc.ca or by calling the District of Lake Country at 250-766-6677.

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Previous story
Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide
Next story
Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Just Posted

No cap for pot shop proposals in Kelowna

Applications to follow normal rezoning processes

Dog ambassadors return to popular Kelowna dog-spots

The Regional Dsitrict of Central Okanagan Dog Ambassadors return this summer

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase

A high-risk takedown uncovered a Ford F350 originally stolen from Edmonton

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

Similkameen search and rescue volunteer devastated after theft of quad

Volunteer firefighter Josh Wollman asks residents to look out for stolen quad and gear

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Heavy downpour, strong winds and hail expected between Merritt and Hope

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

LETTER: Couple helped during bear encounter

Incident occurred near Summerland Waterfront Resort

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

Most Read