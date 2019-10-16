Boil water notice rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

Westbank Centre residents along the Old Okanagan Highway can safely drink their water again

West Kelowna residents can bring their own containers to fill up with free water at the bulk water station at Asquith Road and Shannon Lake Road during water quality advisories and boil water notices. (Capital News file)

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a boil water notice for Westbank Centre residents who live along Old Okanagan Highway.

The city made the announcement on Tuesday, ending the five-day advisory.

Despite that announcement, the city said a water quality advisory is still in place for West Kelowna residents using the Lakeview system.

Impacted residents there have now been under two different water quality advisories for more than 19 days in the past month.

The City of West Kelowna says residents under the advisory can get free water at its bulk water station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads.

To remain up-to-date on the West Kelowna water quality advisories, you can visit the city’s website.

