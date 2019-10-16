Boil water notice rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a boil water notice for Westbank Centre residents who live along Old Okanagan Highway.
The city made the announcement on Tuesday, ending the five-day advisory.
Despite that announcement, the city said a water quality advisory is still in place for West Kelowna residents using the Lakeview system.
Impacted residents there have now been under two different water quality advisories for more than 19 days in the past month.
The City of West Kelowna says residents under the advisory can get free water at its bulk water station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads.
