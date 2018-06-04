Image: Pixabay photo

Boil water notices downgraded, lifted by Central Okanagan Regional District

Notices reduced to water quality advisories in Killiney Beach, Falcon Ridge, lifted on Star Place

The Central Okanagan Regional District has downgraded two boil water notices for residents in its two electoral areas, and lifted a third in Central Okanagan West.

On Monday the regional district announced the boil water notices for Killiney Beach in the Central Okanagan West electoral area and the Falcon Ridge Water System in Central Okanagan East were downgraded to water quality advisories.

A boil water notice issued May 7 for eight properties on Star Place off Trepanier Road above Peachland and near the Okanagan Connector, was lifted.

The regional district says water provided by the Star Place Water System is now back to normal after turbidity prompted the issuance of the notice.

The Killiney Beach boil water notice, also caused by turbidity in the water supply, was issued last week and affected 280 properties connected to the community water system located off Westside Road. The Falcon Ridge notice affected 55 properties connected to the water system off Highway 33, east of Kelowna.

Both areas are now under water quality advisories and it is recommended people with weakened immune systems, the elderly and children, as well as those wishing to take extra precautions, boil the water they want to consume, cook with, wash food, make beverages, ice or brush teeth with for at least one minute. And alternative is to use bottled water.

Both boil water notices were lowered after consultations with Interior Health and both will continue until further notice, said the regional district.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 33 closure remains in effect
Next story
Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Just Posted

Aggravated assault guilty plea expected

Trial for downtown Kelowna incident cancelled

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for alleged violent offender

Russell Dale McDermid has warrants out him for assault, sexual assault and other charges

Penticton manufacturer sold to Kelowna corporation

Slimline joins Decisive Dividend group of companies

Kelowna spends big to buy waterfront property

The $4.4 milion purchase of 0.89 hectares on Hobson Road will become public parkland

Gadren gala to support heritage conservation in Central Okanagan

The gala will go June 22 at the Benvoulin Heritage Church gardens in Kelowna

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

‘School of Blues’ comes to Kelowna

Well-known artists Kenny Wayne and Sherman Doucette will host 2nd, 3rd and 4th Thursday each month

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Ex-Rocket Quinney signs with Golden Knights

The Las Vegas native had 56 points, regular season and playoffs, in his one season with Kelowna.

Poisoned Okanagan owl is rescued and released

SORCO released a great horned owl back into the wild after it ingested a poisoned mouse

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Most Read