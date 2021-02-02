Bomb threat at Kelowna airport deemed false

RCMP rushed to the airport Friday (Jan. 29) and found the threat to be ‘not credible’

A bomb threat that prompted a large police response to Kelowna International Airport (YLW) last week has been deemed false.

Kelowna RCMP rushed to the report of a non-specific bomb threat at YLW, Friday (Jan.29). After investigating, police determined the threat was false.

“Officers immediately attended and conducted a fulsome investigation, and determined that there was no credible threat,” stated the Kelowna RCMP in a Feb. 2 email.

It is unclear if the airport was temporarily evacuated or shut down at any point due to the threat. According to RCMP, operations of the airport were not disrupted while their investigation was ongoing.

Police are not expected to release any further information on this.

RCMP