Penticton law courts were locked down for a short time Wenesday. (File photo)

Penticton law courts were locked down for a short time Wenesday. (File photo)

Bomb threat locks down Penticton courthouse

Police shut down the busy law courts for an hour

Penticton courthouse was on lockdown after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m., police descended on the law courts, located in the 100 block of Main Street.

After an investigation, police determined the bomb threat was fake.

“Possible video footage may be released to help identity the person who falsely reported the threat,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. As of 1:30 p.m., the courthouse is open again and back in session.

The Penticton courthouse has provincial and supreme court and handles cases from as far as Keremeos to Osoyoos.

READ MORE: Man charged in Okanagan wide crime spree dead

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Puke and rally’: Kelowna rider represents in mountain bike reality show
Next story
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Hall No. 1 crews provide educational demonstration. (Photo/Gary Barnes/Captial News)
Fire on Enterprise Way in Kelowna had educational purpose

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Malery Messer is the Okanagan’s newest millionaire. (BCLC/Submitted)
Hawaii, Alaska on the menu for new Westbank millionaire

Mia Serratore photographed by Studio Iverson (Kaare Iverson/@studioiverson)
‘Puke and rally’: Kelowna rider represents in mountain bike reality show