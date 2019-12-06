The Bonfire Restaurant (Photo courtesy of Bonfire Restaurant Facebook page)

Bonfire Restaurant in West Kelowna under new ownership

The Cove Lakeside Resort will now be operating the restaurant heading into Christmas

The Bonfire Restaurant in West Kelowna officially has new management.

Just days after Vintage Hospitality announced they would be ceasing operations of the restaurant, a social media post from the business confirmed they had changed hands to The Cove Lakeside Resort.

READ MORE: Wine & Dine Okanagan begins

Bonfire Restaurant staff have also since confirmed that the management switch has occurred.

Despite the change, the location of the Bonfire Restaurant remains the same; on The Cove Lakeside Resort property.

With the management change, the restaurant said all employees originally under Vintage Hospitality have now been acquired for employment under The Cove Lakeside Resort.

As part of their continued operations, the resort has announced the annual “bonfire festive brunch” from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and “selfies with santa fundraiser” from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m will take place at the restaurant this upcoming Sunday.

For more information on the restaurant, you can visit the company’s website.

