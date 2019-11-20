(file photo)

Book drive kicks off at Okanagan College

Donated books will help provide education material for children in Uganda

Okanagan College’s (OC) Trades and Apprenticeship students are helping provide education material to vulnerable children globally, one book at a time.

The department has announced that they’ve partnered with Niteo Africa Society — an education organization that provides quality education for Ugandan children — to create a book drive and send a shipping container full of books to a literacy centre in Uganda.

Peachland historian hits the road for his new book

To help fill the container, people can drop off their books outside of the OC trades atrium at their Kelowna campus until Nov. 29.

The department has asked that donated books be written in English, are either new or gently used and do not contain excessive violence for the children reading them. The department said it will not be accepting encyclopedias or magazines for this book drive.

To help raise awareness for the initiative, OC’s Trade and Apprenticeship students are also converting a shipping container into a literacy centre and placing it in front of the Evangelical Church in Kelowna. The facility will act as an education centre and a permanent book collection station for Okanagan residents.

For more information on the book drive, you can visit OC’s website.

