Booze on Penticton’s beaches has now been voted on to become a permanent thing. (Western News File)

Booze on the beach is here to stay in Penticton

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on most Penticton beaches

Beers on the beaches are here to stay in Penticton.

City council voted to adopt the public alcohol consumption bylaw at their special meeting on Feb. 28.

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on Okanagan Beach, Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park, Skaha Park and Sudbury Beach.

The new bylaw is now permanent after three trial years starting with 2020 and will be staying in place year-round.

Council was unanimous in their support of the bylaw, except Mayor Julius Bloomfield who was absent from the meeting due to a family emergency.

The new bylaws take effect immediately and will see the installation of the signs indicating the boundaries and times set out in the bylaw at the designated public parks and beaches.

The initiative was first brought forward in 2020 to support local restaurants and breweries that had limited capacity due to COVID-19.

City staff have said the program’s pilot years received general support from the Parks Department, RCMP, bylaw, the Downtown Penticton Association, Chamber of Commerce, and Travel Penticton.

Staff have also noted that Interior Health maintain opposition to the bylaw.

alcoholbeaches

