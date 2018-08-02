Boucherie Road construction causes new detour on Westside

West Kelowna will have to take the long route home

Image credit: Google Maps

Construction is progressing on the Boucherie Road upgrade phase two and the detour route will be modified on Wednesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 9 to accommodate paving at the Ogden and Boucherie Road intersection.

For these two days, the intersection will be closed and motorists travelling northbound on Boucherie Road will access the detour route along Thacker Drive from Montigny Road instead of Ogden Road. Motorists travelling southbound on Boucherie will be directed to Montigny Road from Thacker Drive.

Related: Boucherie Road work moves ahead in West Kelowna

Directional signage will be placed along the modified detour route.

During this temporary closure, traffic will be unable to use Ourtoland Road, Trevor Drive and Guidi Road as a through route. Motorists are asked to use designated detour routes instead.

Visitors to Little Straw Winery, located on Ourtoland Road, must use Hudson Road, Guidi Road and Trevor Drive to access the winery.

Construction on the $8.75 M upgrade is progressing on time and on budget with construction expected to be complete in Nov.

