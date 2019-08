Officials said injuries were minor

A vehicle toppled over the bank near the 3300 block of Boucherie Road. (David Ogilvie)

A vehicle drove off the side of a road and flipped over, yesterday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover on Boucherie Road, near Mission Hill and Green Bay roads at 5:50 p.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Traffic reduced to one alternating lane until officials could clear the area, according to an eye witness.

The car has since been removed.

