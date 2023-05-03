Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks

Boundary region is under a flood watch as weather remains warm and snowmelt continues

Tiger dam set up by City of Grand Forks on May 2, 2023, amid increasing river levels and potential flooding. (City of Grand Forks photo)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is urging residents of the Boundary area to prepare for potential evacuations at a moment notice.

Not to be confused with a formal evacuation alert, the RDKB advised Wednesday (May 3) that residents should prepare an emergency, or ‘gab and go,’ kit.

“There are many unknowns related to floodwaters and their impacts,” a bulletin reads. “Being informed and having a plan are important to protect yourself, your family, your home and your property.”

ALSO READ: Sand and bags available in Grand Forks

Tips include:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be issued while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g., insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents or pets, and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Make arrangements to stay with family or friends (if possible).

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household. • Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Monitor for information on a potential Evacuation Order and location of Reception Centres.

On Tuesday, the district activated its Regional Emergency Operations Centre to a level 3 in order to assist and collaborate with Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway officials as the region prepares for flooding.

More details can be found here about emergency preparedness amid flood risks.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking News