Bowling, golf amenities in proposed residential development in Kelowna

Two major residential developments will be before council Aug. 23.
Manitoba-based Ironclad Developments wants to build a total of five six-story buildings, and a small residential component for a total of 401 units at the corner of Benvoulin and Springfield roads. The project also includes ground-level commercial space and an off-leash dog run. Amenity space in two of the buildings would include a fitness room, bowling, and virtual golf.
The other development is proposed for 630 Boynton Place, bordering Knox Mountain Park. Meridian Development Corp. is looking to build 218 units over three four-story buildings with underground parking.
City staff is supportive of the needed development permits to move both projects forward.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
BylawsCity CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning