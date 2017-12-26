Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Just a day after all the Christmas presents are opened and Santa has returned to the North, shoppers are getting ready to brave the malls and stores across the country to find the deals of the year.

Boxing Day will have retail outlets posting some of the biggest sales on everything from electronics to clothing, which means shoppers will be lining up early to get their hands on these finds.

According to the Better Business Bureau one in five Canadians is expected to take part in the Boxing Day madness, so shoppers are reminded to be patient and courteous to one another as the streets and stores become overly crowded.

As consumers prepare to leave the house and venture out into the malls, Environment Canada is reminded everyone to dress warmly as extreme weather warnings are being issued across the country.

In the Okanagan, the Orchard Park mall will open its doors at 9 a.m.

The CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver will greet shoppers at 8 a.m. as will the Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby.

Over on Vancouver Island, the Bay Centre in Victoria will open at 9:30 a.m. while the Mayfair Mall will open at 8 a.m.

For those not interested in consuming today, a group of residents in Kelowna will be handing out ‘free hugs’ at the Sails downtown at noon.

