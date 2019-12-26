Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance on the morning of Boxing Day. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) The parking lot is filling up quickly! (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Orchard Park Shopping Centre is open for Boxing Day.

And the lot is filling up fast.

Just before 9 a.m., vehicles began pouring into the parking lot just off Harvey Avenue, full of eager shoppers ready to seek out some post-holiday deals.

Lush and Best Buy seem to be the busiest stores in the mall thus far, with the former having a line-up out the door upon opening at 9 a.m.

The mall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, so get your shopping in while you can.

If you are considering spending your Christmas cash downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day there are several deals to be had.

And, the good news is it’s a fairly quiet start to the shopping day. There appears to be tons of parking available for those wanting to get deals, however you must pay for parking today as it is not free.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

