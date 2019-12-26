Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance on the morning of Boxing Day. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
The parking lot is filling up quickly! (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Orchard Park Shopping Centre is open for Boxing Day.

And the lot is filling up fast.

Just before 9 a.m., vehicles began pouring into the parking lot just off Harvey Avenue, full of eager shoppers ready to seek out some post-holiday deals.

Lush and Best Buy seem to be the busiest stores in the mall thus far, with the former having a line-up out the door upon opening at 9 a.m.

The mall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, so get your shopping in while you can.

If you are considering spending your Christmas cash downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day there are several deals to be had.

And, the good news is it’s a fairly quiet start to the shopping day. There appears to be tons of parking available for those wanting to get deals, however you must pay for parking today as it is not free.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bull dog stolen from Okanagan homeless man still missing

Just Posted

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Most Read