Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for woman believed to be owner of the dog

Kelowna RCMP is searching for a woman whose dog attacked a young boy at Gyro Beach along Lakeshore Tuesday morning.

The boy was sitting on the beach with an adult when a large black Labrador Retriever brought a stick to the boy for a game of fetch.

The child picked up the stick that was placed at his feet and tossed it into the water when the dog lunged at the boy biting his face.

A woman, suspected to be the dog’s owner, rushed over and apologized before leaving the immediate area with her dog, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. She is described as a blonde Caucasian woman seen wearing a blue shirt. Police were unable to find the woman or the dog in their search of the area.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by his guardians for treatment.

The RCMP continue to investigate alongside Central Okanagan Dog Control Services. RCMP are issuing a plea for the dog owner to come forward and speak with police. Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is also asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

