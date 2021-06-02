Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)

Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

Global Grocers recently opened in Penticton, but it’s the owners’ 10-year-old son who has stolen the show.

Aarav Gaba is making a star out of himself with the commericals he’s making for his parents’ international grocery store.

The son of Riz and Deepak Gaba is the marketing wizard behind all Global Grocers ad campaigns, creating, editing and starring in his own commercials as well as doing all their social media posts.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” said proud mom Riz. “He loves to make people smile and is comfortable in front of the camera.”

In his latest commercial Aarav, wearing a cool Atari T-shirt, is letting customers know all about the Mexican foods and drinks Global Grocers carries. He follows this up with some dancing.

The commercial he made for opening day of the Penticton Global Grocers has Aarav walking around letting people know where they are located and what foods they offer.

“We offer tastes from around the world. We carry a wide selection of foods from India, Mexico, Italy, Portugal, Thailand, China,” he says.

From inside the store he says ‘come see our gluten free, organic, vegan selections.

Aarav is in Grade 4, loves to read, loves to tell people random facts and is a gamer, says mom.

“He also loves working with us at the store,” she said. Mom and dad are pretty proud of his marketing and technical skills at such a young age.

“No one taught him, he just picked it up himself,” Riz said.

One person commented: “If this kid is not our mayor in 20 years we have failed as a community!”

“Killing it kiddo. Keep up the great commercials,” was another comment.

Global Grocers in Penticton opened May 28 at 2150 Main Street.

@oliver_global_grocers

Check out PENTICTON GLOBAL GROCERS 2150 Main Street, ##penticton ##PENTICTONBC ##summerlandbc ##peachlandbc ##oliverbc ##vernon ##kelownabc ##worldfood ##vegan

♬ SUNNY DAY – Matteo Rossanese

READ MORE: Global flavours come to Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come
Next story
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Just Posted

City Park Beach in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

Only 3.5 mm of rain fell in Kelowna in May, compared to the monthly average of 40.2 mm

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

(Pixabay/Contributed)
Kelowna bottle depot helps make sustainable footwear with recycled wine corks

Used wine cork collected at Return-It will now be recycled into eco-friendly footwear

KCR Community Resources plants vegetables outside of its office to help give fresh food to families in need. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna organizations partner to plant garden, give vegetables to families in need

The Community Care Garden project aims to strengthen food security and beautify downtown

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Penticton city candidate Isaac Gilbert thanks the vandal of his election signs for spreading a message he very much believes in and supports. (Facebook)
Penticton city by-election candidate thanks person who vandalized election sign

Isaac Gilbert said the vandalism of ‘I love gay rights’ aligns with his values and support of LGBTQ2S+

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition, fundraiser launched in Vernon man’s 2000 murder of 10-year-old girl

$50,000 goal set in fundraiser, petition calls for inquiry into killer-pedophile incarcerations

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Michelle Good’s debut book, Five Little Indians, tells the stories of five residential school survivors living their lives and enduring the hardships brought on by trauma. (UBC photo)
Kamloops-area author’s debut novel, Five Little Indians, wins prestigious literary award

Michelle Good hopes her book helps move readers to participate in reconciliation

Most Read