Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)

Global Grocers recently opened in Penticton, but it’s the owners’ 10-year-old son who has stolen the show.

Aarav Gaba is making a star out of himself with the commericals he’s making for his parents’ international grocery store.

The son of Riz and Deepak Gaba is the marketing wizard behind all Global Grocers ad campaigns, creating, editing and starring in his own commercials as well as doing all their social media posts.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” said proud mom Riz. “He loves to make people smile and is comfortable in front of the camera.”

In his latest commercial Aarav, wearing a cool Atari T-shirt, is letting customers know all about the Mexican foods and drinks Global Grocers carries. He follows this up with some dancing.

The commercial he made for opening day of the Penticton Global Grocers has Aarav walking around letting people know where they are located and what foods they offer.

“We offer tastes from around the world. We carry a wide selection of foods from India, Mexico, Italy, Portugal, Thailand, China,” he says.

From inside the store he says ‘come see our gluten free, organic, vegan selections.

Aarav is in Grade 4, loves to read, loves to tell people random facts and is a gamer, says mom.

“He also loves working with us at the store,” she said. Mom and dad are pretty proud of his marketing and technical skills at such a young age.

“No one taught him, he just picked it up himself,” Riz said.

One person commented: “If this kid is not our mayor in 20 years we have failed as a community!”

“Killing it kiddo. Keep up the great commercials,” was another comment.

Global Grocers in Penticton opened May 28 at 2150 Main Street.

READ MORE: Global flavours come to Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.