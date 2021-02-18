Boys and Girls Clubs thankful for community donations ahead of Pink Shirt Day

The non-profit received a boost for its Pink Shirt Day campaign as well as a Rogers community grant

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs (BGCO) has received a generous donation from a community member as well as a grant at a time when youth need their services most.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, BGCO announced that a member of the community donated $10,000 towards the organization’s Pink Shirt Day campaign.

“We are so appreciative of the support the community gives to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan and Pink Shirt Day. We are encouraging the community to keep donating to try and match this gift,” BGCO community engagement coordinator Richelle Leckey said.

BGCO set a goal of raising $20,000 for the Pink Shirt Day campaign to be able to continue offering children and youth programs, and help the non-profit continue to offer a safe space for youth.

This year’s annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast will be held virtually this year, with Breakfast in a Box.

The boxes can be purchased online and will be filled with breakfast food items, as well as other surprises inside.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 18, the BGCO received $25,000 in grants from Rogers.

“As organizations across B.C. continue to face challenges due to the pandemic, support from Ted Rogers Community Grants are helping them provide critical programs for youth in our communities,” Rogers Communication’s BC region president Rick Sellers said.

“This year, the support is more important than ever before and we are proud to lean in to help the next generation of youth achieve their dreams through the pandemic and beyond.”

BGCO’s Breakfast in a Box will be available until next Tuesday. To purchase one or to donate, visit their website.

