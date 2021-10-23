Brash morning shooting directly outside B.C. hospital

A brash shooting took place directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital this morning (Oct. 23).
At around 9 a.m., paramedics near the hospital came upon the scene on Mary Street, just south of Hodgins Avenue, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).
They identified a shooting had just taken place over emergency scanners, and called in an medevac directly to Royal Columbian Hospital.
Although a hospital was right there, paramedics determined the patient needed to be transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital. BCEHS confirmed that a victim was being transported to hospital in critical condition.
A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed can be seen in a large area RCMP officers have cordoned off with police tape, directly outside the emergency entrance to the hospital.
Black Press has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more details.
A shooting also took place at a residential street in Abbotsford late last, but it’s unknown if it’s related.
More to come.
