Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store

RCMP and the owners of Urban Liquor Store are searching for a man who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The alleged theft happened just before 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
According to the owners of the liquor store, a man allegedly lunged over the counter and grabbed money from the till before fleeing the scene.
Police searched the area of 1100-block of Gordon Drive but were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian man
- Approximately 6 feet- 2 inches
- Scruffy red beard
- Wearing a camouflage-patterned winter jacket
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
