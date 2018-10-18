Break and enter suspect nabbed with help from Kelowna witness

The Kelowna RCMP were able to catch a break-and-enter suspect with help from the community.

On Oct. 17, just after 11 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a residential alarm, to a home located along Hollywood Road South, and learned that a property representative on site had discovered that a break and enter had been committed. A review of the homes video surveillance footage provided investigators with images of both their break and enter suspect and a vehicle they believed to be associated to that suspect, according to the RCMP in a news release.

“Within hours of releasing those images to the public, with the assistance of our media partners, police received a 911 emergency call from a caller who reported that she had spotted the suspect vehicle parked and occupied along Rutland Road North,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Officers responded to that area and subsequently arrested a Kelowna man, 32, from inside the vehicle without incident. Once positively identified by police, the 32-year-old was found to be in breach of a set of release conditions imposed by the courts.

“Our general duty investigators recovered physical evidence from inside the suspect’s vehicle, which they believe links the 32-year-old to the alleged break and enter,” said O’Donaghey. He was held in police custody overnight and is expected to appear in court today. He now faces a number of new potential charges.

