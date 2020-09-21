Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

A Chevy Colorado was stolen from Seaton Road in Lake Country sometime overnight Sunday, Sept. 20. (File image)
Eyes Inc. Optometry was broken into in Lake Country Friday, Sept. 18. (Submitted Photo)
A truck was stolen from Enderby sometime overnight Sunday. Sept. 20. (Jessica Zoeller photo Photo)
A scooter and gear was stolen from Save On Foods in Lake Country Sunday, Sept. 20. (Tiegan Reiben photo)

Several vehicle thefts are being reported in the North Okanagan over the weekend.

Two vehicles are believed to have been stolen sometime Sunday, Sept. 20 from Lake Country.

One was a scooter, and all its fear, from an employee at Save On Foods in Lake Country in the early afternoon.

The full face motorcycle helmet, white shell with black and yellow stripes and sweater were stolen from under the parkade, according to owner Tiegan Reibin. He says two coworkers saw an adult man and woman in their mid 30s in the area.

“Please keep an eye out for this helmet and sweater. It’s a very unique helmet that only I wear if you have ever seen me on my black GIO electric scooter,” Reibin said.

Sometime overnight Sunday a truck was also reported stolen from Lake Country.

A red 2007 Chevy Colorado was stolen from Seaton Road and believed to have been backed into a telephone pole and broke the tail light. The licence plate is G47723.

Further north in Enderby another truck was reported stolen. The grey pickup with a canopy has an orange and blue ‘Tits’ sticker on the back for breast cancer.

A Lake Country business was also hit by thieves over the weekend.

Eyes Inc Optometry was broken into at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The glass in front door of the Oceola Road business was smashed to obtain entry.

Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

