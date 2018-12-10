In this undated photo released by Huawei, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is seen in a portrait photo. China on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, demanded Canada release the Huawei Technologies executive who was arrested in a case that adds to technology tensions with Washington and threatens to complicate trade talks. (Huawei via AP)

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

There was a break-in at the Vancouver home of a tech executive from China who is being detained at the request of the United States.

Vancouver police say they received a 911 call about the intrusion just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but that the suspects fled the area after being challenged by someone in the house.

A defence lawyer for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei and the daughter of its founder, said at a bail hearing that Meng and her husband purchased the home in 2009. Land title documents show the registered owner is Xiaozong Liu and B.C. Assessment says the property is valued at $5.6 million Canadian ($4.1 million).

A bail hearing for Meng continues in Vancouver on Monday with the United States seeking her extradition on fraud allegations. She lives in China but is a former permanent resident of Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

China says there is no evidence to back up claims in the West that Huawei and other Chinese tech companies pose a security threat.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Monday that other countries are hyping up security threats to create obstacles for Chinese companies trying to do legitimate business.

His comments come shortly before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was due in court in Canada for a resumption of her bail hearing.

The U.S. alleges Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran and wants Meng extradited. She was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New, protective roof for burnt-out historic Kelowna building
Next story
Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Just Posted

Lake Country boy helps feed families in need

Jaymz, 10 and his mother Lisa Daniel are collecting donations for the

New, protective roof for burnt-out historic Kelowna building

The city spending $29,000 to protect the charred remains of the Fleming House over the winter

Sagmoen back in Vernon court this week

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

West Kelowna council to be presented with new Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The plan will help access more funding for predicted wildfires in the new year

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Second crash on Highway 97 near Vernon Sunday

Cookies and puppies at the Kelowna BC SPCA

The Kelowna BC SPCA is hosting it’s annual Christmas bake sale on Dec. 15

Godsmack and Volbeat coming to South Okanagan Events Centre

Tour includes a stop in Penticton

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing South Okanagan man

Jeremy Bauer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 6

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

It could be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

Winter rolls into the Okanagan to stay

Environment Canada is calling for two-to-four centimetres of snow from Penticton to Salmon Arm

Macron addresses France amid protests; is it too late?

Paris monuments reopened, cleanup workers cleared debris and shop owners tried to put the city on its feet again Sunday.

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it’s going to challenge Flair’s move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

Most Read