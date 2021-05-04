Break-in cancels Taco Tuesday in Penticton

Tacos Del Norte was forced to close on Tuesday after they were broken into overnight

Tacos Del Norte in Penticton will be closed Tuesday, May 4 until further notice due to a break-in. (Jesse Day - Western News)

There will be no taco Tuesday today in Penticton.

The popular downtown taco shop Tacos Del Norte announced was forced to close today due to a recent break-in.

Tacos Del Norte, located Backstreet Boulevard, will be closed until further notice, they wrote today on Facebook.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience. We will be updating our taco lovers with the new opening date as soon as possible,” reads the taco shop’s post.



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime