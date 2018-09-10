Break-in suspect arrested from ceiling of local business

In West Kelowna RCMP apprehended the suspect on Louie Drive

A break and enter suspect now faces a number of potential charges, after he was located by police seemingly hiding in the ceiling of a local business during the early morning hours of Monday in West Kelowna.

On Sept. 9, just minutes before 2:30 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a commercial alarm and reports from the alarm company of a possible break and enter in progress to a business located in the 3000 block of Louie Drive. RCMP arrived on scene to discover a smashed glass door, leading to a vacant business situated adjacent to the business police were responding to.

A perimeter was established around the commercial complex, and an interior search was conducted by police. “Once inside, investigators discovered damage to the interior walls, which separated the vacant business and the business of the reported alarm,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP ultimately located the break-in suspect, a 31-year-old West Kelowna man, hiding inside the ceiling which joins the two businesses. He was arrested without incident, held in police custody and now faces potential criminal charges.

“Police also allege that the suspect and individuals believed to be associated to him, made several attempts to lure our officers away from the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “As a result the suspect and those individuals, identified by officers at the scene, could face additional criminal charges.”

Break-in suspect arrested from ceiling of local business

