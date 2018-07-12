-Image: Capital News file

Break-in suspect tracked down by RCMP canine in Oyama

The suspect was tracked down a short distance from the business by Police Service Dog Dex

An early morning break and enter to an Oyama business, prompted the RCMP in Lake Country to call in a Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services canine to search for a suspect.

On July 12 at 12:50 a.m, the Lake Country RCMP responded to a commercial alarm triggered at the Oyama General Store located in the 16000 block of Oyama Road. The business’ alarm company confirmed that multiple alarm sensors had been disturbed inside the business and police observed a suspect fleeing from the store upon their arrival.

An area of containment was established around the store and a police canine team was called to the scene to conduct a search for the suspect. That suspect was tracked down a short distance from the business by Police Service Dog Dex and his handler, Cpl. Frank Roberts of the Kelowna RCMP. He was taken into police custody without incident.

“RCMP recovered hundreds of dollar’s worth of lottery tickets, bottles of liquor, cell phone accessories and lighters stashed nearby,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We believe our suspect’s escape may have been slowed, due to the sheer number of packages of cigarettes concealed in his pants.”

A 28-year-old Vernon man faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

