Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)

UPDATE: 4 dead on-scene after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

8 people remain in hospital

Four people have died in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Okanagan Connector, RCMP have confirmed.

On Dec. 24, at approximately 6 p.m., a passenger bus crashed along Highway 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna, near the Loon Lake exit.

Fifty-three people were taken to hospital immediately after the incident and 36 people were treated for injuries. Interior Health confirmed Sunday that eight remain in hospital in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

A Code Orange was enacted in Kelowna, Merritt, and Penticton hospitals to accommodate for the injured passengers.

The code is called during mass casualties or serious events and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix said that two aircraft and 16 ambulances responded to the incident.

An information line has been set up by Interior Health as British Columbians search for details on their loved ones who were impacted by the crash. Those searching for additional information on their loved ones and which hospital a patient was taken to can call 250-545-2211.

A freezing rain warning is currently in effect along the Connector with conditions expected to worsen on Christmas night before warming on Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Okanagan Connector now open after Christmas Eve crash that hospitalized 53 people

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country slowing traffic
Next story
Special cold weather snowflake formations in the Okanagan

Just Posted

(José María Salmerón/Submitted)
Special cold weather snowflake formations in the Okanagan

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead on-scene after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

A crash in Lake Country is slowing traffic on Highway 97. (Photo/DriveBC)
Crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country slowing traffic

The Connector is icy and people are urged to avoid travel until the freezing rain warning subsides. (Drive BC)
Okanagan Connector now open after Christmas Eve crash that hospitalized 53 people