Views from the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018. (slicedfriedgold/Twitter)

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning in the area.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, about 16 kilometres northeast of Anchorage, the states’s largest city.

A tsunami warning was put into effect for the coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska shortly after the earthquake hit, but was cancelled at 11 a.m. The region has also seen a series of aftershocks, at its peak reaching a magnitude of 5.8.

Emergency Management BC said there is no tsunami danger in this province.

Social media users out of the city said that shops and roads were rattled by the quake.

Anchorage is no stranger to earthquakes. In 1964 the Alaskan city was struck by a 9.2-magnitude quake – the second most powerful ever recorded in the world. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 139 people, some as far away as California.

In B.C., the resulting tsunami swept away 55 homes in Port Alberni.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres
Next story
Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

Just Posted

Kelowna landfill dumping fees going up

Increases set to go into effect at the Glenmore Landfill in 2019 and 2020

Soprano Elizabeth Trip in concert Friday

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe and special guests are performing in support of school breakfast program

Car catches fire after colliding with SUV in Kelowna

An accident is stalling traffic this afternoon

Okanagan volleyball teams battle for provincial crown

Three girls teams and four boys teams represent Okanagan high schools at volleyball provincials

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Provincial funds not adequate for four-year-old boy’s health needs

Only Shuswap Children’s Association funded to help, but not enough for young Oliver

Dispute over hidden camera sex in B.C. fire chief’s office

Hidden camera in chief’s Vernon office captures sexual romp between two employees

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

Michaels: Are we watching the death of the nightclub?

Usually, when there’s news that Millennials have disrupted the status quo and… Continue reading

Outfit covered up by B.C. school officials ‘purchased by grandmother’

Mother says she’d like her daughter’s South Surrey school to revisit dress-code guidelines

B.C. woman files lawsuit after high-THC cannabis product mislabelled

The spray she bought was labelled high CBD and low THC, but ingredients were the opposite, said Kimberly Webster.

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

Most Read