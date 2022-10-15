Central Okanagan Public Schools administrative office. (File photo)

BREAKING: Central Okanagan announces newest school trustee group

Julia Fraser led the way with 13,480 votes

Results are in for the school trustees in the Central Okanagan.

The new group of trustees to represent School District 23 was led by Julia Fraser, who received the most votes of the six with 13,480.

Wayne Broughton finished second with 13,273 votes.

Lee-Ann Tiede (Kelowna), Val Johnson (Kelowna), Chantelle Desrosiers (West Kelowna), and Lisa Guderyan (Zone II – Corporation of the District of Peachland, Central Okanagan West Electoral Area of the Reg. Dist. of Central OK) join Fraser and Broughton as the newest school trustees.

The six of them make up the newest school trustee group for Central Okanagan School District.

None of the four Parents Voice BC candidates were elected.

