BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.

Edward Casavant was sentenced to six years behind bars for numerous charges related to child sexual assault and child pornography in Penticton Provincial Court today.

He received one year credit for time already served, but will spend five more years behind bars.

The former Summerland lifeguard, also known as “Eddie Spaghetti” appeared in Penticton court via video where he was sentenced by Justice Monica McParland.

In July 2019, Casavant, 54 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from incidents between 2008 to 2014.

At the sentencing, it was heard that Casavant created explicit videos of children under age for a period of 10 to 15 years, including 30 voyeurism videos, mostly of boys ranging in age from six to 10 years old.

Justice explained that Casavant was found to be in possession of 275 unique videos of children.

Former Summerland lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

This story will be updated.

