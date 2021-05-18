BREAKING: Firearm incident unfolding on Westside

Public is asked to avoid the area, and not reveal the location on social media

An incident involving a firearm is unfolding on Westside Road.

RCMP and police dog services have established a perimeter around the residence and are asking the public to avoid the area.

“In addition, we are asking anyone in the area to not share the location or activities of our officers on social media, as this may jeopardise everyone’s safety,” Const. Chris Terleski said. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.

