A wildfire was sparked in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

BC Wildfire responds to blaze in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Planes circling as smoke in Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Air support is in the area as firefighters battle a blaze near Coldstream.

Crews responded to smoke at Cosens Bay, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, Thursday afternoon.

The blaze is approximately one-hectare in size.

Coldstream Fire Department is on scene as is BC Wildfire Service.

“There are helicopters present as well as air tankers,” said Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer.

BC Wildfire is calling the blaze the Cosens Creek wildfire, smoke can be seen coming over the hill.

“I dont beleive any structures are threatened at this time,” Stearns said.

Further details will be reported as they become available.

READ MORE: Annual shutdown of Vernon pool nears

READ MORE: Aging Vernon park trees cut down

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirefightersVernonwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary man falls 2 storeys after Vernon Airbnb balcony gives way

Just Posted

(Photo - @freelabellove/Instagram)
Parks Alive to feature band with Kelowna-based drummer

(Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal

Flat fee of $2,500 to build a carriage house in Kelowna could increase to between $23,000 and $28,000. (File photo)
Cost of building a carriage house in Kelowna could increase by 1,000%

Officers converged on the area of Mills St. and Bernard Ave. for an injured woman on Aug. 18. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Woman suffers serious arm wound in downtown Kelowna alleged assault