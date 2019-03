Highway 3 just west of Keremeos is closed as of 8:44 p.m. Friday night.

Keremeos Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha told Black Press that the department is on the scene of a rock slide and the road is closed.

The barricade is near Red Bridge.

At the time of reporting the closure was not posted on Drive BC.

