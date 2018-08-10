Surrey fire crews battling barge blaze near river (Surrey fire department/Instagram)

UPDATE: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge blaze, expected to burn all day

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

Surrey fire crews are battling a huge blaze on a barge of scrap cars on the Fraser River.

On Friday morning, the area was blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires filled the air for miles around.

Crews are attacking the flames from the water as well as land.

The barge appears to be the one operated by the Amix salvage company, near Pattullo Bridge.

The fire broke out on the fully loaded, 76-metre barge as it was moored just north of the bridge.

A fireboat from Vancouver was called because firefighters in Surrey could not attack the worst of the flames near the front of the vessel, farthest from shore.

Officials say the fire has worked its way deep into the load of vehicles, and the thick, black smoke represents the burning oil, tires, seats, dashboards and other materials in the crushed vehicles.

The fire was expected to burn much of the day because upper levels of the load needed to be removed to be able to get water on the fire below.

A tweet from Metro Vancouver regional district says anyone affected by the considerable smoke should stay indoors, close all windows and follow the directions of a health-care provider if symptoms are experienced.

with files from Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 7 remains closed as crews battle brush fire, no estimate for reopening

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

Smoke is starting to get thicker

Kelowna cops descend on city home

Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

Extreme caution advised in West Kelowna due to fire threat

City urging the public to be especially vigilant in parks and forested areas

Gottfriedsen Wildfire, north of Highway 97C, mapped at 400 hectares

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Election spending limits in place, Kelowna interest still growing

Candidates can only take donations of up to $1,200 from individuals

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Okanagan woman wins titles, advocates against bullying

Vernon woman wins International pageant title and uses platform to raise awareness for anti-bullying

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

About 250 BC wildfire members to setup camp in Keremeos

Crews are currently assessing the size and behaviour of Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

Regional District of North Okanagan to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

Public information campaign on Oct. 20 borrowing referendum will start in late August

Woman found dead on Kamloops bike path

Police do not believe the woman’s death to be suspicious

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

UPDATE: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge blaze, expected to burn all day

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Most Read