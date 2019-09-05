Kelowna man Jacob Forman, accused of killing his wife and two children, in an undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

A Kelowna father has admitted to killing his wife and two daughters just weeks before Christmas 2017 in a surprise guilty plea Thursday.

Forman was facing two first-degree murder charges in the killings of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia, and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Clara Forman.

READ MORE: Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman reversed his initial non-guilty plea during an ongoing voir dire hearing to determine admissibility of evidence from both Crown counsel and defense in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. His trial was expected to start in mid-November.

Earlier this week, when he entered his plea, Forman told the pre-trial judge that “I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying.”

Sentencing has been adjourned to Sept. 16 in Kelowna, BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Just Posted

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

New ride-hailing company to launch in Kelowna

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

‘Visibility is important right now’: Pro-choice advocates, protesters clash outside Kelowna hospital

The two groups have both been lining the streets outside Kelowna General Hospital for weeks

Kelowna ready to welcome new International Fringe Festival

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) presents the fest Sept. 19-22

Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Lightning storm resulted in nine wildfires in the Okanagan region

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

RDOS director raises questions process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

Styx, Loverboy rock Okanagan

Iconic Canadian, American bands treat thousands to rock and roll memories

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

Most Read