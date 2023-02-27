Highway 97, between Cooper and Spall roads, is closed due to a police incident. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau

Breaking: Kelowna RCMP dealing with incident at Highway 97 and Cooper Road

Motorists are being asked to stay away from the area

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A parking lot where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant are located has been blocked off to the public.

No further details are available, however, it is described as a “developing situation.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsHighway 97KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Raccoon flunks out of Kelowna elementary school

Just Posted

Highway 97, between Cooper and Spall roads, is closed due to a police incident. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau
Breaking: Kelowna RCMP dealing with incident at Highway 97 and Cooper Road

This raccoon was responsible for canceling classes at South Kelowna Elementary Feb. 27. (Photo/School District #23)
Update: Raccoon flunks out of Kelowna elementary school

(Kevin Blakely/Facebook)
PHOTOS: Northern Lights display over Lake Country

Westsyde’s Quinn LaRoche (#4) is defended by a Heritage Woods Kodiaks defender, during second round action at the B.C. Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Championship tournament in Langley. (Howard Tsumura Photo)
Okanagan basketball teams compete at Jr. Boys Provincial Championship