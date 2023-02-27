Breaking: Kelowna RCMP dealing with incident at Highway 97 and Cooper Road

Motorists are being asked to stay away from the area

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.

The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.

A parking lot where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant are located has been blocked off to the public.

No further details are available, however, it is described as a “developing situation.

Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.

