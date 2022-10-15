Gord Milsom is West Kelowna’s new mayor. Milson gave an acceptance speech Saturday night after votes were tallied. - Sydney Morton/Capital News

BREAKING: Milsom staying on as West Kelowna mayor

The unofficial results from the city say he received 4,410 votes

Gord Milsom is going to be continuing his role as West Kelowna’s mayor after a landslide victory.

According to the City of West Kelowna, Milsom received 4,410 votes, while his opponent Andrew Kwaczynski had 855 votes.

The newest West Kelowna council will consist of Stephen Johnston (re-elected, 2,988 votes), Rick De Jong (re-elected, 2,958), Tasha Da Silva (2,595), Jason Friesen (re-elected, 2,565), Carol Zanon (re-elected, 2,518) and Garrett Millsap (2,092).

Chantelle Desrosiers is the new school trustee after receiving 2,937 votes.

West Kelowna’s estimated voter turnout was just under 20 per cent (19.96) as 5,522 of an eligible 20,098 voters cast a ballot.

READ MORE: ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

City of West KelownaElection 2022Mayor's RaceMunicipal election

