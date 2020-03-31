BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna business

Workers at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. will remain in quarantine on the property

Interior Health is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among a group of temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna agricultural business.

The Interior Health medical health officer placed an order on Bylands Nurseries Ltd. on March 27, following confirmation of the virus within the group.

The workers are to remain in quarantine on the property until the medical health officer provides an alternate direction.

The medical health officer is confident the risk of exposure to the public is low. No workers were in roles that interact with customers and the group had minimal contact with the community.

The business is currently closed.

The cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside of Canada on March 12.

Bylands Nurseries and Garden Centre has undertaken several measures including enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees as well as denying access to all visitors to the site.

