BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed at Boundary Bay Airport.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, plane crashed in a field beside one of the runways around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 24).

Delta police attended the scene and no injuries were reported, according to DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

As the DPD is no longer involved in the investigation, Leykauf deferred to airport authorities for further details about the incident.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to the Boundary Bay Airport and will update the story as we learn more.

More to come…


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Just Posted

Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be holding an information session

Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Despite smoky skies, rib fans turn out to City Park to for their saucy meat-eaters’ delight

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Despite heavy smoke, flights still getting into and out of Kelowna’s airport

But flying public still advised to check status of flights on airport’s website before going to YLW

How parents can protect their kids from the smoke

Developing lungs more at risk with high air quality index

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

No one reported to have major injuries but building badly damaged

Vernon Vipers welcome five-brother act

Andres boys from Minnesota attend BCHL training camp

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

How parents can protect their kids from the smoke

Developing lungs more at risk with high air quality index

Most Read