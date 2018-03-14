Curtis Sagmoen seen helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press/files)

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

  • Mar. 14, 2018 5:00 p.m.
  • News

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed that additional charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen stemming from a 2013 assault in Maple Ridge.

RELATED: Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation into allegations against Curtis Sagmoen of violence against women,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“As part of this ongoing investigation, new information has come to light in relation to an incident which occurred in Maple Ridge in 2013, which permitted investigators to forward this information to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of additional criminal charges against Curtis Sagmoen.”

RELATED: Sagmoen trial date set for December

RCMP can confirm that Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm in relation to the 2013 event.

No further information is being released at this time.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen owned a condominium in Maple Ridge until recent years.

RELATED: Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Sagmoen was born in 1980, raised in Maple Ridge with two brothers and worked as a pile driver. His parents moved to Salmon Arm in 2004. They were well known for their work in cutting horse competitions.

According to foreclosure documents, Sagmoen owned a townhouse in Kanaka Creek Estates on Gilker Hill, until a bank foreclosure in 2013.

RELATED: Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Hia former Maple Ridge neighbours recalled late last year a scary incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer in January of 2013.

Two plain-clothed RCMP officers visited the townhouse complex in December, asking to interview neighbours about the alleged hammer assault.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide
Next story
No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Just Posted

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Economic outlook projects stable growth for B.C.

But economist says new NDP housing taxes pose concern

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

No fowl play suspected in 40 Canada geese carcasses dumped on mid-Island

Conservation Officer Service said birds were likely taken in legal hunt

Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

Video: Okanagan Hockey Academy defeated Delta to win the CSSHL championship

BREAKING: RCMP confirm charges against Sagmoen from 2013 assault in Maple Ridge

Sagmoen has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Most Read