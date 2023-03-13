Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate after a body was found in a vehicle at a 20th Street home Monday, March 13. (Bowen Asman - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate after a body was found in a vehicle at a 20th Street home Monday, March 13. (Bowen Asman - Morning Star)

BREAKING: RCMP investigating body found in car at Vernon home

Police have converged at a residence in the Harwood area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the 4600-block of 20th Street.

An area has been cordoned off and additional police resources have been deployed to assist with investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

READ MORE: Crime ruled out in discovery of body on Vernon street

READ MORE: Four impaired drivers taken off North Okanagan roads

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eight skunks found dead in Metro Vancouver had avian flu: government
Next story
Man shot while trying to get back stolen items from Nanaimo homeless encampment

Just Posted

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)
Province eyes additional ‘transit-only’ lane for Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge: Study

Ethan, 12, suffered damage to his leg after falling under a Kelowna transit bus on Feb. 28, 2023. (GoFundMe)
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Kelowna boy injured after falling under bus

Red Bird Brewing on Richter Street in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing looks to up special events game

Houses under construction. (Black Press file photo)
Providing affordable housing continues to be pressing issue for Kelowna council

Pop-up banner image