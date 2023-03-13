BREAKING: RCMP investigating body found in car at Vernon home

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is currently investigating the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the 4600-block of 20th Street.
An area has been cordoned off and additional police resources have been deployed to assist with investigating the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.
“The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
