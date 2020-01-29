BREAKING: RCMP responding to robbery in downtown Kelowna

A police officer and his dog could be seen in the alley way behind TD Bank in downtown Kelowna, Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Rodriquez - Capital News)
There was a large RCMP presence in the back alley behind TD bank. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Officers were carrying large paper bags. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The RCMP are currently responding to a robbery at a business in downtown Kelowna.

It’s not clear what is happening, however, the TD bank branch is closed and police were in the alleyway behind the building. The RCMP dog unit was also present at the scene.

The TD Bank branch posted a notice on its front doors that the location is temporarily closed due to an emergency situation.

The bank branch is located at Leon Avenue and Ellis Street.

Police on scene declined to comment.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK
Next story
Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP responding to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Westbank Museum to operate for at least another five years

City councillors approved lease agreement for museum on Tuesday night

City of Kelowna outlines strategic priorities over next three years

Highlights include work on new water treatment plant, firehall and public works yard

BREAKING: Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The cyclist has been taken to the Kelowna General Hospital

Rape survivor, Aden Withers, settles civil suit against Kelowna RCMP

The settlement was reached on Jan. 27

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

Shuswap drivers warned to check under the hood – for cats

Think & Thump decal to raise awareness of animals seeking refuge in vehicles

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

Most Read