Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, in this undated handout photo. Nolet was declared dead on Jan. 21 after being caught in an avalanche on Jan. 9. Photo: City of Nelson

BREAKING: Second Nelson police officer dies after being caught in avalanche

Const. Mathieu Nolet died Saturday at Kelowna General Hospital

A second Nelson police officer has died after being critically injured in an avalanche while ski touring.

Const. Mathieu Nolet died Saturday morning at Kelowna General Hospital, according to a City of Nelson statement. Nolet had been located alive at the site of the avalanche about 60 kilometres north of Nelson on Jan. 9 while skiing off-duty with Const. Wade Tittemore, who was killed in the incident.

”It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” said Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher in a statement. “The memorial for Const. Tittemore was this past week and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”

More to come…

