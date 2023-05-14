BREAKING: Smoke and flames spotted rising below Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

Emergency crews are on scene

A large plume of smoke is rising in the area behind McCurdy Place, below Dilworth Mountain.

Witnesses spotted smoke and flames at about 5:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or how the blaze started.

Breaking – a fire has been spotted in the trees between McCurdy Place and Mount Baldy Drive in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia video: contributed pic.twitter.com/Y27u0YHZLU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 15, 2023

More to come.

