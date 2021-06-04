UPDATE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

Several homes have been destroyed by fire off Westside Road.
The blaze was spotted shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the Emerald Bay area.
Four cabins and two trailers were reportedly lost on Smith Crescent.
The blaze is near Komasket Beach, just past Newport Beach. Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department is on scene and have the blaze under control as they are in mop up stage.
Another major fire in #vernonbc – Multiple cabins/trailers have been destroyed off Westside Road. The OKIB Fire Department has the fire under control and is mopping up. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/OyluQfKoUe
— Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) June 5, 2021
This is the third structure fire in as many days in the North Okangan after a devastating lumberyard blaze June 3 in Spallumcheen and a garage fire June 2 near Predator Ridge.
