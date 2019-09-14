BREAKING: Two killed in Vancouver Island bus crash with university students on board

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Two people have been killed after a bus carrying students from the University of Victoria crashed en route to the Marine Sciences Centre at Bamfield.

The bus, carrying 48 people, including the driver, rolled over at about the 36-km marker near the Carmanah Main Junction on Bamfield Main, a gravel road, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, RCMP told Black Press Media.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed another three people were being rushed to Victoria General Hospital, while the remaining victims are headed to a reception centre at Echo Centre, set up by the City of Port Alberni.

The JRCC also sent two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft from 442 Squadron Comox to assist the Port Alberni RCMP, paramedics, and firefighters.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

Just Posted

‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

‘How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?’ asked Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

BREAKING: Two killed in Vancouver Island bus crash with university students on board

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Smooth and robust South Okanagan band heads North

Three Scotch In returns for second 2019 show in North Okanagan

Most Read