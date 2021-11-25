Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Screenshot)

Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Screenshot)

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Man seen with long gun targeting the RCMP detachment in the middle of town

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: The city-wide lockdown has been lifted in Vanderhoof and a suspect has been arrested, police confirm.

––

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen walking up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
