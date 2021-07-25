UPDATED: Brenda Creek fire grows to an estimated of 824 ha

Crews continue to battle the fire and protect the transmission line in the area

Update 10:24 a.m.

The growth at the Brenda Creek fire did not happen overnight, confirmed fire information office Mike McCulley.

The growth happened over a span of a few days due to challenges with GPS tracking from the air.

“There is always challenges with mapping and tracking fires. Fires don’t have a defined line between burnt and unburnt,” said McCulley.

Crew safety is also the number one priority today due to expected winds that could challenge guard lines and crews. The risk is hard to predict and there are safe zones in place for crews to move to in case of increased fire behaviour.

“The life of the public and first responders are our first priority,” said McCulley. “We are always working with local officials and Indigenous leaders to try to minimize the impact the fires and our response has on the land.”

The Brenda Creek fire has grown to an estimated size of 824 ha, according to BC Wildfire in an update on Sunday, July 24.

Fire behaviour was “relatively calm” on Saturday and Sunday morning, but may increase this afternoon, BC Wildfire said. The fire continues to threaten the transmission line and crews are working to protect the power source using a mass water delivery system.

“The transmission line remains operational,” said BC Wildfire in the Sunday morning update.

Temperatures will be warmer in the coming days which may result in increased fire activity. Stronger winds may occur because the forecasted high pressure system has moved to the north. This could challenge guard lines and crews.

Forty-six firefighters, four helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire today. They are supported by 34 additional staff, including the BC Wildfire Service incident management team.

